Ahead of Diwali, PM Modi gifts three new medical colleges to MP

Bhopal, Oct 29 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday virtually inaugurated three medical colleges and several other projects in Madhya Pradesh, including a new administrative building for AIIMS, Bhopal.

The new medical colleges have been established jointly by the State and Central government in Neemuch, Mandsaur and Seoni districts. Each of the newly-established medical colleges will have 100 seats for MBBS students.

Three state government-owned nursing colleges were also inaugurated on this occasion.

With this, the number of medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh rose to 40, and five more districts will be facilitated with medical colleges in the coming months. The state government has planned to establish one medical college in each 55 districts.

PM Modi also inaugurated a new administrative block of AIIMS Bhopal. A six-storeyed building named 'Kautilya Bhavan' was a part of the expansion of the AIIMS Bhopal.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who attended the inauguration from Mandsaur, said PM Modi has given a significant Diwali gift to Madhya Pradesh benefiting Neemuch, Mandsaur and Seoni districts.

On this occasion, the state government has organised the main event in Mandsaur where PM Modi transferred Rs 1,624 crore into the accounts of over 81 lakh farmers across the state under the Chief Minister Kisan Kalyan Yojana.

CM Yadav said under PM Modi's leadership, Madhya Pradesh was advancing toward comprehensive development.

Once considered a "sick state", Madhya Pradesh has joined the ranks of developed states, he said.

"Today, the state was witnessing accelerated progress across every sector. Significant strides were being made in good governance and across the industrial sector, education, higher education, employment, health, agriculture, self-employment and more," CM Yadav said.

He highlighted the government's commitment to establishing medical colleges in every district in the future, in line with the current pace of new medical colleges being launched across the state.

