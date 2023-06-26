Ahead of Eid Al Adha, sheep prices increase in Hyderabad

Ahead of Eid Al Adha which will be celebrated on Thursday, June 29, the prices of sacrificial animals, particularly sheep, have experienced a significant surge in Hyderabad due to rising costs. This year, the average price of a 10-kilogram sheep has skyrocketed from last year’s Rs. 9,000 to Rs. 11,000.As per traders in the city, this sudden price jump is due to the higher expenses.Ahead of the Eid ul Adha, cattle traders from various regions such as Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra flock to Hyderabad to sell their animals at temporary markets. These markets, which are set up annually, cater to the substantial demand for sacrificial animals during this festive period.

For Muslims around the world Eid al Adha, Arabic for 'festival of sacrifice' takes place as the Hajj pilgrimage concludes.During this time, Muslims will arrange for the sacrifice of an animal to mark the celebration, which commemorates a significant quranic story. Qurbani, also referred to as Udhiyya in Arabic, means sacrifice and is an important rite in the Islamic religion.It is a tradition packed with symbolism and mandatory for every believer who can afford to do so.While many critics of the religion have condemned the practice, for Muslims the act represents an absolute commitment to God and also an opportunity for charity, as a significant portion of the meat from slaughtered animals is designated for distribution among the poor.