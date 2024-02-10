Ahead of Feb 12 floor test, RJD MLAs camp at Tejashwi's residence

Patna, Feb 12 Ahead of the vote of trust of the NDA government in the BIhar Assembly, the RJD called all its MLAs for a meeting at the residence of party Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday evening.

The RJD has 79 MLAs in the Bihar Sabha, who assembled at the residence of Tejashwi Yadav at 5 Desh Ratna Marg in Patna.

Sources said they have been asked to stay at the RJD leader's residence till February 12 (Monday), from where they will go to the Assembly to attend the crucial floor test of the NItish Kumar government.

The RJD wants to keep its MLAs together and hence it has taken the decision to keep all its MLAs at the residence of Tejashwi Yadav to avoid any kind of 'mishap'.

During the meeting, the party MLAs also met RJD supremo Lalu Prasad.

The drivers and security guards of the MLAs were asked to go to the MLAs' clothes and other essentials from their respective houses. The bungalow on 5 Desh Ratna Marg bungalow was allotted to Tejashwi Yadav when he was the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar. He has not vacated it yet.

Meanwhile, JD-U MLC and spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said: “The alliance partners of Mahagathbandhan have accepted defeat even before the floor test. The NDA will emerge victorious on February 12. The Mahagathbandhan leaders have decided to keep all its legislators under house arrest at the residence of Tejashwi Yadav, which means they have accepted defeat.”

"Jo Dar Gaya, So Mar Gaya," Kumar added.

