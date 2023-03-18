Ahead of K'taka assembly polls, Nadda holds roadshow in Tumakuru

New Delhi [India], March 18 : Ahead of Karnataka assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda held a roadshow in Tumakuru on Saturday.

BJP leader and former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa was also present.

On Friday, Nadda had hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his recent remarks in London on Indian democracy saying that the latter's party is in danger, not the country's democracy.

"The actions of Congress and Rahul Gandhi are highly condemnable. Congress only knows to divide people. It's not democracy that is in danger but your party," Nadda had said while addressing a public rally in the Chitradurga district of poll-bound Karnataka.

He further said that Rahul raised questions in a foreign land because people have "ignored" his party here in the country.

"Since all are ignoring Congress in India, Rahul Gandhi went abroad and raised questions about our democracy," he had added.

"Rahul Gandhi is speaking against India abroad. He must remember his grandmother Indira Gandhi brought Emergency," Nadda had said.

Nadda had said, "Congress criticized the digitization of India, claiming it is not possible in India. However, 40 percent of digital transaction in the world is taking place in India today. Congress promoted politics of corruption, commission, criminalization, and dynastic rule. However, PM Modi began the politics of 'Report Card'."

He had said the double-engine government in Karnataka is working for holistic development. "Therefore, this is not our Vijay Sankalp Yatra, it's a yatra of Karnataka's victory (Vijay)," he had said.

"The politics, Congress formulated was that of corruption, commission, criminalization, and dynastic rule. But PM Modi started a 'report card' politics where whatever is said is fulfilled. He formulated a responsible and strong government," Rahul had further said.

He had further accused the Wayanad MP of "insulting" India abroad while the whole world is praising the country.

"Congress' language has become so bad that they said 'Modi teri kabar khudegi' but people say that 'Modi tera kamal khilega'. When the whole world is praising India and saying that its economy is growing, Rahul Gandhi is insulting our nation abroad," BJP chief JP Nadda said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a lecture at Cambridge University in London recently, said, "Everybody knows and it's been in the news a lot that Indian democracy is under pressure and under attack. I am an Opposition leader in India, we are navigating that (Opposition) space."

