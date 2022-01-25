Ahead of Republic Day, commercial-grade explosives recovered from J-K's Kishtwar

In a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Indian Army recovered 1.3 Kg of commercial-grade explosives from Kishtwar ahead of Republic Day.

The explosives were recovered from the general area of Nagar Nala near Dul in Kishtwar District on Monday.

According to the Indian Army, the recovery included 11 sticks of commercial-grade explosives (each weighing 125 gm), one detonator and a detonating wire.

