Ahead of Republic Day, intelligence agencies alert Delhi Police to keep watch on people 'proactive' during CAA-NRC, farm protests

Ahead of Republic Day, intelligence agencies have alerted the security agencies including Delhi Police to keep watch on people who were proactive during the Citizenship Amendment Act-National Register of Citizens protests and farmers' agitation.

A senior Delhi Police officer said that after getting inputs from intelligence agencies, the security of Red Fort and other important installations in New Delhi area has been increased.

"The intelligence input suggests that people wanted in Delhi violence could disrupt the Republic Day celebration. The alert reads that some people who were wanted in Delhi violence are in touch with anti-social elements backed by foreign sources to destabilize normalcy in the country," he added.

A recent video released by Gurpatwant Singh Pannu of the banned organization of the Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) has urged terrorists in Kashmir valley to support him and reach Delhi to sabotage Republic Day celebration.

He added that precautionary measures have been put in place to curb any untoward incident in the Red Fort following the intelligence alerts. "Delhi borders will get the seal from January 25-26 midnight. Entry of heavy vehicles will not be allowed in Delhi from five border points on January 26," he added.

However, following intelligence inputs, Delhi Police has intensified anti-terror measures under 26 parameters since last November for the preparation of Republic Day, said Rakesh Asthana, Delhi Police Commissioner on Sunday.

"Arrangements for Republic Day began last year soon after the Independence Day celebration. Delhi is usually always under terror threat, so we have to take extra caution. This year as well we are on full alert. Security agencies are coordinating with Delhi Police to keep a check on all anti-terror measures," said Asthana.

The Police Commissioner informed that Delhi Police has currently deployed more than 20,000 personnel, including Deputy Commissioners' of Police, Assistant Commissioners' of Police, Inspectors and Commanders for the Republic Day arrangement. 65 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will also coordinate with these forces, he added.

Last year, a Delhi-based lawyer filed a complaint against Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) Chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu with the New York State Police's Commissioner, Keechant L Sewell, for attempting to wage a war among communities, criminal assault, provocation for rioting, criminal conspiracy against the state of India, threat to the Prime Minister of India and former Judges of Supreme Court of India.

The complainant Lawyer, Vineet Jindal stated that SFJ Chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu had recently made an announcement through a video widely circulated via social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter, offering 1 million dollars as a reward to block PM Narender Modi and to remove the Indian flag on Republic day, targeting the Indian Republic day celebration.

( With inputs from ANI )

