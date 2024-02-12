Ahmedabad Grappled by Five Suicides in 48 Hours, Three Victims Under 21

Ahmedabad witnessed a series of suicides within a span of 48 hours, leaving the community stunned and authorities scrambling for answers. Among the five tragic deaths, three were individuals younger than 21, highlighting the urgency of addressing mental health challenges among the youth.

The first incident unfolded in Guptanagar area of Vasna, where 16-year-old Prakash Maru, a diligent Class X student, took his own life by hanging from a ceiling fan on Friday afternoon while home alone. While initial speculation hints at exam pressure, authorities remain vigilant as investigations into the motive continue, TOI reported.

In Hansa Park Society in Narol, the despair deepened with the demise of 17-year-old Nisha Baghel, who ingested hair dye in an act of self-harm on Thursday afternoon. Despite efforts to save her, Nisha succumbed to the poison at LG Hospital on Friday, underscoring the urgent need for mental health support for vulnerable adolescents.

Meanwhile, in Anandnagar, the lifeless body of 20-year-old Ramlal Meena, hailing from Rajasthan, was discovered hanging at the staff quarters of Farki behind Vraj Complex. An accidental death case has been registered, prompting authorities to delve into the circumstances surrounding his tragic decision.

Adding to the sorrow, Sola mourned the loss of 37-year-old Ramswarup Das, who ended his life by hanging from a bedsheet tied to a freight elevator angle on Friday evening. In Isanpur, the community was left reeling from the loss of 38-year-old Dhananjay Desai, who was found hanging at his residence on Thursday night.