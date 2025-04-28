Ahmedabad Man on Zipline Unknowingly Captures Chilling Video of Terror Attack on Tourists in Pahalgam

Disturbing new video footage has emerged from the April 22 terror attack at Baisaran Valley in Pahalgam. The chilling video, recorded by an unaware tourist, shows him ziplining over the picturesque valley as gunshots ring out in the background. As he prepares for the ride, gunfire is heard, and the zipline operator chants “Allahu Akbar” three times before sending the tourist on his way. As the tourist speeds down the zipline, the sound of gunfire intensifies. People can be seen running for cover, and some are seen falling after being hit by bullets.

Horrible Footage of Pahalgam terrorist Attack (A man from Ahmedabad had recorded it unknowingly... He wasn't even aware of what was happening on the ground)

The attack, which left 26 people dead, is considered one of the deadliest in Kashmir in recent years. The Resistance Front, a proxy of Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the assault.

On Friday, April 25, 2025, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with all state Chief Ministers. He instructed them to identify all Pakistani nationals currently residing in their states. According to the reports, Amit Shah instructed the chief ministers to compile a list of all Pakistani nationals in their states and send it to the central government. The government has already announced that all Pakistani nationals' visas will be cancelled from April 27, 2025, while medical visas will remain valid until April 29, 2025. Additionally, Indian citizens have been advised to return from Pakistan as soon as possible. Amit Shah urged the chief ministers to prioritize this task and maintain law and order in their states. He emphasised that there should be no delay in the process of identifying Pakistani nationals and revoking their visas.