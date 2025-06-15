Ahmedabad plane crash: 19 victims identified through DNA matching, says Gujarat Minister

Ahmedabad, June 15 The identification process of victims from the tragic Air India Flight AI-171 crash continues with progress. As of Saturday night, Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi confirmed that 19 victims have been successfully identified through DNA matching.

Teams from the state Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) have been working to complete the matching process and help families find closure. The fatal crash occurred on June 12, shortly after the London-bound Air India aircraft took off from Ahmedabad airport.

The plane crashed into a densely populated area near Civil Hospital and B.J. Medical College, resulting in the deaths of more than 260 people (aircraft occupants and those on ground), including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani who was onboard the ill-fated Boeing Dreamliner 787-8. Miraculously, one passenger managed to walk out alive with some injuries.

The impact caused massive destruction in the surrounding area, including significant damage to medical hostels, prompting the evacuation of hundreds of postgraduate resident doctors and their families.

Due to the condition of many of the bodies, DNA testing has become the primary method of identification. Blood samples from over 248 relatives have been collected so far to assist in this process. According to officials, forensic teams are working round the clock to expedite identifications and ensure that remains are returned to families with dignity.

The relief and recovery efforts are operating at an unprecedented scale. A total of 164 teams, including medical experts and assistants, have been deployed across B.J. Medical College, the Trauma Centre, and the postmortem unit.

Additionally, 192 ambulances and 591 personnel are handling the transportation of bodies, while 230 team members are coordinating efforts across affected districts. Community support has also been strong, with more than 100 Indian Medical Association (IMA) doctors and local residents actively participating in relief efforts.

A blood donation drive has collected over 1,300 units so far. While the identification of victims progresses, the investigation into the cause of the crash continues. Multiple agencies, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), are examining several possibilities ranging from technical failure to fuel adulteration. However, no official conclusion has been drawn yet.

