Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India Flight to Gatwick Had 53 British Nationals, 169 Indians On Board, Says AI

An Air India flight AI-171 crashed during takeoff from Ahmedabad Airport in Gujarat on Thursday, June 12. The crash took place at around 1.38 just after it took off at 1.32 pm on Thursday. According to the eyewitness, the aircraft descended just after flying from the airport and crashed near Meghani Nagar, a residential locality situated near the Ahmedabad airport. Air India said that 53 of the 242 passengers were British nationals, 169 were Indians, one was a Canadian national, and seven were Portuguese.

Air India confirms that flight AI171, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an accident today after take-off.



The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are… — Air India (@airindia) June 12, 2025

"Air India confirms that flight AI171, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an accident today after take-off. The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals," said the Air India spokesperson.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has launched the 'Operational Control Room' and released an emergency contact number to assist relatives and families of passengers onboard Air India flight Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.

List of Passengers

"In light of the AI171 crash, an Operational Control Room has been activated at the Ministry of Civil Aviation to coordinate all details. Contact: 011-24610843 | 9650391859," said the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), NDRF, SDRF, several firefighters, and rescue teams from Ahmedabad and other cities reached the spot and activated emergency protocols.

"CISF Rescue Operations Underway at AI 171 Crash Site, Ahmedabad. Following the tragic crash of London-bound Air India flight AI 171 near Ahmedabad Airport, CISF personnel immediately activated emergency protocols and rushed to the site. Rescue operations are being carried out in close coordination with local authorities and emergency services. CISF stands in solidarity with the victims and their families in this hour of grief," said CISF in a post on X.

The flight AI-171 was scheduled to arrive at 6.25 pm (local time) at Gatwick International Airport in London had crashed on departure from Ahmedabad. This is the first crash involving a Boeing 787 aircraft since the model was introduced in 2009.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu stated that emergency response teams were mobilised immediately and efforts were underway to provide medical aid and relief at the site. "We are on highest alert. I am personally monitoring the situation," he posted on X.