“AI Allows Being More Innovative, One Can Attain Higher Learning, and It Helps To Achieve Certain Goals in a Better Way”: Dr. Raj Singh, Vice Chancellor, Jain (Deemed-To-Be) University

I've been at the forefront of this technology, since its inception. From my perspective, it will profoundly change the way we operate in the world. AI is not going to replace anyone; however, we need to upskill and upgrade ourselves to leverage the ingenuity of AI." Addressing the gathering online at the two-day National level Conference on AI-Enhanced Learning: Shaping Tomorrow's Education Landscape at Jain (Deemed-to-be University)- Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru this morning Cecil Sunder, Director of Microsoft and Board Member of AI Transformation Leader further stressed the resourcefulness of utilizing AI in the education sector. He added, "We can aggregate the best content in the world, from everywhere, and it will be at the student's fingertips."

The conference aims to explore the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in education. The conference will make everyone understand how to use AI more effectively.

In an exclusive interview with Lokmat representative Dr. Anubha Jain talking about the advantages of AI in education, Vice Chancellor Dr. Raj Singh said that AI today is entering into every other discipline. Everybody will need AI tools. A few challenges we have been facing for ages. Education is outcome-based, so we must think about what outcome it will lead to and work backward.” Until now we are not in a position to do certain things we were incapable of doing. We could not meet those outcomes. Artificial Intelligence and its use help certain goals to be achieved in a better way. We can now explore what is best available in that arena through AI. Augment and virtual realities can be explored by our students sitting in the classrooms. Based on students’ learning behaviour, any pattern slows or fast, AI Suggests what kind of content is best suited to the student to learn better. And unless mastery in that AI doesn’t promote the student to the next level. These sorts of benefits are there. Teachers too understand the behaviour and pattern of each student in a class and can form strategies to deal with that situation, he added.

He said that in academic institutions, LinkedIn modules are built into teaching-learning plans. Between June 2023 to April 2024 about 49k licenses were activated and students are using it. We prescribed an average of seven videos to be watched, but they watched 43 such videos 6-7 times. This can’t be achieved through a manual system. LinkedIn AI Tools suggest which video is suitable or maybe liked by a person. Through such AI-based technology, one can attain higher learning and learn more that wasn’t possible in a classroom setting.

When Dr. Anubha asked about such AI Tools being used in the university, Dr. Singh said, “Coursera developed a course builder using AI. Our university is using this tool. It gives a base syllabus that can be tweaked. It saves months of effort, can go further and add value to it. It is also used in the examination assessment and students’ placement process. Strongly based on AI, he said we are developing an ERP. It can be helpful in the admission process, administration purposes, course designing, strategizing new programs to be offered, skill set requirements, and better fee payment patterns can be designed.” Discussing a few disadvantages Dr. Singh emphasized that with pros technology has its downside also. From Data breaches or data theft, a lot of governance is required.

Discussing about the future of AI, Dr. Singh replied that in this era of AI-based modules, faculties engage in higher levels of learning outcomes, and creation activities which in traditional systems was not possible. So as a University, the challenge is to sustain our level with the changing environment, the compulsion of the National Education Policy, and the world putting their efforts to achieve the sustainable development goals or the United Nations Agenda 2030. Academic institutions have a great responsibility to contribute. Involving students in creation can greatly contribute to the innovation system of the country and the world. AI allows being more innovative, helping faculty members to prioritize significant work. In the end, he said, “Emphasizing more projects or field-based learning with less theory will make students get engaged more in the creative process. Teachers too can devote their time to more research-oriented work.”

Raman Pushkar, Vice President, Data and Digital, Standard Chartered India; Vibha Mishra, Global Learning and Development Lead, Industry Specific Skills, Tietoevery Create; Dr. Jitendra Mishra, Registrar, and Dr. Dinesh Nilkant, Pro-Vice Chancellor of JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) also addressed the gathering.