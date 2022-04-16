'AI, machine learning can facilitate rollout of frugal innovations in a resource-scarce world'

New Delhi, April 16 Frugal innovations are of vital importance in a resource-scarce world - and particularly in a country like India - and can get a vital leg-up through artificial intelligence and machine learning as this will ensure their optimum utilisation, says a new book that calls for a major push forward to achieve the UN's Sustainable Development Goals 2030.

"In a resource-scarce world, the importance of frugal innovation has been well acknowledged. However, it needs to be emphasised that merely producing cheap products

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor