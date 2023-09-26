AIADMK cadre jubilant after party leaves BJP-led alliance

Chennai, Sep 26 After AIADMK broke its ties with the BJP-led NDA, the party cadres and middle level leaders are jubilant at the party’s decision to leave the alliance.

K. Selvaraj, an ardent supporter of AIADMK from Tiruchi in Tamil Nadu told IANS that it was high time for the party to shelve its relationship with the BJP.

“AIADMK is a Dravidian political party and snapping ties with a political outfit that does not have anything common with us is good. We will now get a lot of support from all classes in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

He said that AIADMK is a cadre base political party and has presence across Tamil Nadu and with proven electoral credentials while the BJP is a non-entity in the state.

On Monday, soon after AIADMK Deputy Coordinator K.P Munusamy announced the snapping of ties in front of the party state committee office, the workers celebrated and also burst fire to express their happiness.

AIADMK may now also get the support from the Muslim community, Dalits and OBCs.

R. Swaminathan, social activist and Gandhian leader from Madurai while talking to IANS said: “It is a political move by AIADMK. They party now can get the benefit of anti-incumbency in Tamil Nadu as well as in the Centre. It’s an advantage to AIADMK.”

AIADMK sources told IANS that from state office bearers to district level secretaries not a single leader opposed the resolution moved for snapping of ties with the BJP on Monday.

A District Secretary of AIADMK told IANS that at the grass root level they party had got a clear feedback that they now have an advantageous position following snapping of ties with the BJP.

“Our cadre is jubilant,” he told IANS.

“After insults were showered on the Dravidian pride -- C.N Annadurai and our beloved leader J. Jayalalithaa -- there is no point in continuing with BJP alliance,” he said.

Sources said that several political party leaders have expressed their support to AIADMK following the decision taken by the party state leadership.

On Monday, during a high level meeting AIADMK announced to snap all the ties with the saffron outfit in Tamil Nadu.

--IANS

