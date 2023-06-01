AIIMS Delhi implements measures to reduce noise, dust pollution during repair, renovation work; sets up dedicated Engineering Yard

New Delhi [India], June 1 : In an effort to mitigate the inconvenience caused to patients and staff, as well as to maintain a clean environment AIIMS Delhi has taken decisive steps to address noise and dust pollution resulting from repair and renovation activities. Director Dr M Srinivas has issued an official memorandum outlining measures to be implemented, including the establishment of an Engineering Yard dedicated to construction work.

Recognizing the disruption caused by marble cutting, wood cutting, grinding, and other construction-related activities, the Engineering Yard will serve as a centralized location for these processes and would be set up by July 31, 2023. All repair and renovation work will be carried out within the Engineering Yard and transported to the construction site in a knockdown state for final assembly and installation.

In addition to addressing pollution concerns, AIIMS Delhi is also committed to ensuring the welfare of construction workers and laborers.

The engineering yard will be constructed as an all-weather facility with proper ventilation and will be equipped with basic amenities like drinking water and toilet facility. The engineering department will ensure regular maintenance of the space, and if required, provisions for water and electricity will be made to facilitate the construction activities, the statement read.

The director also issued instructions that all repair and renovation work should be completed within 15 days. To achieve this objective, engineering contracts will specify the minimum number of workers required for each project and contractors will be encouraged to utilize modern tools, technology, and methods to expedite the construction process while minimizing dust and noise pollution.

"Strict adherence to safety protocols, including proper cordoning off of the engineering site and the implementation of measures to ensure the safety of staff, the public, and workers, will be mandatory," it read.

With these proactive measures, AIIMS Delhi aims to significantly reduce noise and dust pollution, as well as ensure the well-being of its patients, staff, and construction workers.

The institute remains committed to providing high-quality healthcare services in a clean and comfortable environment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor