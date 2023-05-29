AIIMS Delhi signs MoU with Healthcare Sector Skill Council

New Delhi [India], May 29 : All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) Delhi signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Healthcare Sector Skill Council (HSSC) for a collaborative initiative aimed at skilling, reskilling, and upskilling various cadres of hospital staff.

The HSSC, a recognized Awarding body by the National Council for Vocational Education & Training (NCVET) under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), will play a pivotal role in assessing and certifying candidates on skill qualifications in the healthcare sector.

In recognition of the commitment and expertise demonstrated by AIlMS, the HSSC has expressed its willingness to designate AIlMS as its Centre of Excellence (CoE). This prestigious designation acknowledges AIlMS's leadership, best practices, research capabilities, support services, and exceptional training offerings specific to the healthcare sector. The CoE will serve as a role model, representing a place where the highest standards are maintained.

As a designated CoE, AIlMS will collaborate with HSSC to provide skill certification to various cadres of its staff, with a primary focus on enhancing the patient experience. The training process will involve the preparation of Master Trainers at AIlMS by HSSC, who will subsequently train other staff members. The training programs will include a comprehensive course completion test and successful candidates will be awarded skill certifications in collaboration with HSSC.

To initiate this transformative endeavour, AIlMS is pleased to announce that the first training program will be conducted for the Security and Housekeeping staff.

The Personnel In-Charge of Security Services and the Officer-In-Charge of Housekeeping & Sanitation Services at Main AIMS will nominate 20 Master Trainers each for the upcoming program scheduled for June 2023.

AIlMS is excited about this partnership with HSSC and looks forward to creating a benchmark in the healthcare sector by imparting high-quality skills training and certifications to its staff members.

Through this collaboration, AIlMS aims to enhance competence, professionalism, and overall service delivery, ensuring the highest standards in patient care.

