'Aim to see HAL choppers flying globally': Civil Aviation Minister Naidu flags off inaugural flight of Dhruv NG helicopter

Bengaluru, Dec 30 Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu on Tuesday flagged off the inaugural flight of the Dhruv NG helicopter, powered by the indigenously built Shakti engine, at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's (HAL) Helicopter Division.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Naidu said: "It is an important and historic occasion. The most anticipated moment today was seeing the Dhruv NG fly in the sky, which was the most satisfying moment. Its successful flight marks a very significant milestone in the history of Indian aviation."

"My aim is not just to see HAL helicopters flying in India; they must fly globally. That is the aspiration we need to set. The Dhruv NG has the true potential to become an ambassador of Indian engineering. I want the world to say: if you want a reliable helicopter, buy the Indian-made Dhruv. That is the statement we should hear from the global industry."

On his vision for civil aviation, Naidu said: "As the youngest Civil Aviation Minister, I am often asked about my vision for the sector. I always say that we do not just want to be a market for the world, but a factory for the world. For too long, we depended on the West for our skies. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, we have transitioned from import dependence to indigenous reliability."

"With the Dhruv engine, we are proving that ‘Made in India’ is not just a slogan but a seal of global quality. With state-of-the-art avionics and a best-in-class powerful engine, the Dhruv NG has emerged as a platform for several domestic operators," he said.

Congratulating HAL, Naidu said: "HAL has successfully built an indigenous capability and remains the cradle of India’s aviation development. It has been a challenging year for aviation, but at the same time, we have witnessed tremendous growth in the civil aviation sector. HAL has emerged as a true partner in addressing these challenges."

He said the inauguration marked a turning point. "From today, the country’s negotiating power and other dynamics are going to change. This collaboration between defence and civil aviation was long overdue, and this foundation will now fly much stronger."

"With the inauguration of the Dhruv NG, the ‘sankalp’ of Atmanirbhar Bharat envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is truly taking wing today. Earlier this year, I had the opportunity to inspect the Dhruv NG at the Aero India show in Bengaluru, where there was tremendous excitement among those involved in building it," he recalled.

"I am glad that within a year, we have successfully conducted the much-awaited inaugural flight. The handing over of the flight certificate by the DGCA for the indigenous Shakti engine is a defining moment for the country’s civil aviation sector," he added.

Highlighting HAL’s transformation, he said: "Today, we can proudly say that HAL’s internal design approach is changing, with civil aviation and defence moving forward as equal partners. I commend every member of the HAL family for advancing Atmanirbhar Bharat beyond defence and into civil aviation."

Calling the Dhruv NG a milestone, Naidu said: "This is not just a helicopter; it represents India’s confidence, capability and commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat taking flight today."

He said a contract for the supply of 10 helicopters to Pawan Hans is under finalisation. "Pawan Hans has been awaiting helicopters for a long time, and I am happy that an indigenous solution has emerged."

Naidu also said several state governments and agencies, including the Border Security Force, have expressed interest in acquiring the helicopters. "While defence has traditionally placed large orders, civil aviation has always been challenging. Now, with this platform, many state governments are ready to purchase these helicopters."

He said the Dhruv NG has immense potential in offshore operations, VIP movement, air ambulance services, disaster relief, high-altitude logistics support, tourism and other sectors.

"We are at the starting stage. Today, we have given birth to a wonderful product in the Dhruv NG engine. It still has to learn to walk. The DGCA will closely observe operations over the next three weeks. I am confident it will be certified smoothly and will fly high and strong in Indian skies."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor