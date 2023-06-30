Air Commodore VM Reddy assumes charge of Deputy Director General of NCC Directorate (Andhra Pradesh & Telangana)

Hyderabad(Telangana) [India], June 30 : Air Commodore VM Reddy assumed the charge of Deputy Director General of NCC Directorate (Andhra Pradesh & Telangana), Secunderabad on Friday. The Air Commodore said that he has plans to expand the NCC into newly formed districts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

"NCC has been growing from strength to strength and we would like to expand this further into new districts which have formed in both the states, especially the coastal area. There is no footprint of NCC in certain areas and that is where we would like to expand and have NCC units set up there," Reddy stated.

"There are more than 1,500 institutes, colleges and schools that want their children to join the NCC. Even that is not possible with the limitation of the strength as of now, but as the days go by, I am sure we will also get clearance for incorporating many more institutions and getting many more students to the NCC," he added.

Reddy said that NCC is the driving force for the youth of this country.

"It is true enough that NCC is the driving force for the youth of this country, in fact in shaping the country. We teach them a lot of discipline and leadership skills," Reddy said while speaking to ANI.

"It is a proud movement today for me to be taking over as DDG (Deputy Director General), NCC, AP and Telangana. I started my career at this very place in Begumpet and towards the end of my career I have again come back to the same place. NCC has always been my dream," VM Reddy said.

Air Commodore VM Reddy is a resident of Hyderabad. He was commissioned in the Fighter Stream of the Indian Air Force on 16 Dec 1989. He is a Pilot Attack Instructor and has over 2000hrs of flying experience on fighter aircraft. Air Cmde Reddy tenanted various diverse appointments in the Indian Air Force. He commanded a Remotely Piloted Aircraft Squadron, Electronic Warfare Range and a frontline fighter base.

