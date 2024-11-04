Air Force Plane Crashes in Agra; Pilot and Crew Member Rescued Safely

A MiG-29 fighter jet, en route from Adampur Airbase in Punjab to Agra, crashed near Agra earlier today. The pilot, who ejected safely, was on a routine training mission as part of an exercise when the incident occurred. No injuries or ground casualties have been reported.

According to defence officials, the MiG-29 took off from Adampur Airbase and was on its way to Agra when it encountered technical difficulties. The pilot managed to eject from the aircraft before the crash, averting any fatalities. Further details on the crash are still awaited as officials examine the cause. A Court of Inquiry will be convened to investigate the incident, as confirmed by defence sources.

