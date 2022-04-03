Air passenger, receiver held for smuggling gold at Lucknow Airport

New Delhi, April 3 The Customs official arrested two persons, an Air passenger and a receiver for smuggling at Lucknow Airport and recovered 460 grams of gold valued at Rs 24.38 lakh from their possession.

The passengers reached Lucknow Airport from Dubai on April 3. His receiver was waiting outside the airport.

A senior Customs official said that on the basis of passenger profiling, one passenger was intercepted during the clearance of the flight.

"During thorough checking of his luggage, it was found that gold foils were glued between layers of black polythene and carbon paper cleverly concealed beneath the inner bases of the two trolley bags carried by him. The total gold foil recovered weighing 460 grams worth Rs 24,38,000," said a senior Customs official.

Further, upon interrogation, the passenger admitted that he was supposed to hand over the above said trolley bags to a person waiting for him outside the airport.

The receiver was also identified and taken into custody.

"The recovered gold was seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act. The air passengers were placed under arrest under Section 104 of the Customs Act," said the official.

Both the accused were later produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) in Lucknow.

Further, investigation in the matter is on.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor