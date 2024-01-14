Air Pollution in Delhi: Dense Fog Leads to Zero Visibility in National Capital; Watch Videos

On Sunday morning, most parts of Delhi-NCR were covered by a thick blanket of fog, reducing visibility on roads to zero. Additionally, the air quality index (AQI) plummeted to the ‘severe’ category, according to the Pollution Control Board.

Zero Visibility in Parts of Delhi

#WATCH | Visibility affected in parts of the national capital as a blanket of dense fog covers Delhi.



(Visuals from Rajaji Marg shot at 7.30 am) pic.twitter.com/Nfm5eAHTVi — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2024

Due to the dense fog, 22 trains approaching Delhi are running late. Furthermore, flights at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport have been affected by the thick fog covering airport runways and causing poor visibility. As of late Saturday, the IMD predicted that visibility at the IGI airport is currently measured at 350 meters and is expected to drop by as much as 200 meters in the coming hours. This situation occurred as the nation's capital experienced its lowest minimum temperature of the year on Saturday, falling to 3.6 degrees Celsius.

Visuals From Delhi

Commuters travelling on the highway need to exercise extra caution due to the extremely low visibility. The use of fog lights is highly recommended by weather departments. The IMD posted from its X handle, "A very dense fog layer extends over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, North Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. Passengers on highways need to drive extremely carefully and only with fog lights." It added, "Journeys need to be halted until fog reduction by morning, especially on expressways. Very Dense fog is reported over Amritsar, Chandigarh, Patiala, Ambala, Ganganagar, Palam, Safdarjung, and Lucknow with visibility 0 meters since 0230 hrs IST today."

Fog conditions observed (at 0530 hours IST of today): Very dense fog in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Bihar, East U.P; Dense fog in isolated pockets of Jammu, Chandigarh, W.P, Assam and South Interior Karnataka; Moderate fog in Tripura, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu pic.twitter.com/1qbGIJUZNW — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 14, 2024

The Meteorological Department, Delhi, has forecast dense to very dense fog on January 14, 2024, and dense fog on January 15 & 16, 2024.



We appeal to all to drive carefully in the fog.@dtptraffic#RoadSafety#Fog#Delhipic.twitter.com/aPeb7NkZcd — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) January 14, 2024

