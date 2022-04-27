AITUI writes to Yogi, Mulayam, seeking Azam Khan's release

Lucknow, April 27 The All India Tanzeem Ulama-e-Islam (AITUI), an organisation of Barelvi-Sunni Muslims, has sent a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, to ensure better facilities for Samajwadi Party leader Mohd Azam Khan in jail.

The letter, signed by Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi, general secretary of the Tanzeem, says that being a saint himself, Yogi Adityanath should take a lenient view of mistakes committed during the Samajwadi regime and ensure early release of Azam, Khan who is lodged in jail since the past 26 months.

Razvi further said that if Yogi Adityanath helps in the release of Azam Khan, Muslims across the country would perceive this as a positive step and there would be a visible change in their attitude towards the state government.

In another letter written to SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, the Maulana has expressed dismay at the fact that Mulayam has not uttered a word in support of Azam Khan who happens to be the founder member of the Samajwadi Party.

"We have seen Azam Khan begging for votes for your party and he even played a key role in making Akhilesh Yadav the chief minister. It is a matter of regret that during this crisis, the SP has almost abandoned him," the letter says.

The Maulana furthers says that Mulayam is known for his good relations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi but it is a matter of regret that he has not done anything to secure the release of his loyal friend from jail.

In the letter, he further asks Mulayam to speak to the Prime Minister and, if needed, raise the issue in Parliament.

"Otherwise, we will be forced to believe that you have no interest in issues related to Muslims," he says.

This is the first time that any Muslim organisation has written to Yogi Adityanath and Mulayam Singh Yadav on the issue of releasing Azam Khan.

The letter is expected to increase troubles for SP which is already facing flak from its own Muslim leaders on the issue.

