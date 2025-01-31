Ajay Rai blames UP govt for Maha Kumbh tragedy

Varanasi, Jan 31 Following the tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh on January 29 which claimed the lives of at least 30 pilgrims and injured 60 others, Uttar Pradesh Congress Chief Ajay Rai has sharply criticised the state government for its negligence and inaction.

Speaking to IANS, Rai expressed his sorrow over the incident, stating, “This is heartbreaking. Our deepest condolences go out to the families affected. The tragedy occurred due to the government’s negligence, inaction, and its focus on nothing but pretense and marketing. The officials, including the commissioner, were telling people to ‘get up and walk.’ It’s clear that the entire administration and the government have failed, and they bear the greatest responsibility for what happened.”

Rai also accused the Uttar Pradesh government of attempting to downplay the scale of the tragedy.

“You can see the debris -- tractors, shoes, slippers, and clothes being picked up from the site. From this, it’s clear the numbers are far higher than reported. I believe the death toll is more than a hundred,” he told IANS.

In response to controversial remarks by Bageshwar Dham head priest Dhirendra Shastri, who suggested that the Maha Kumbh tragedy was a "planned conspiracy" to tarnish Hindutva's image, Rai dismissed the claims, saying, “Dhirendra Shastri is a political figure himself, and he is BJP's supporter. His statements are nothing more than political rhetoric.”

Rai also weighed in on the upcoming Union Budget 2025, as he said it would be “anti-farmer, anti-labourer, and harmful to the middle class, small businessmen, youth, and women.”

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget on February 1, 2025, Rai warned that it would bring hardships to the common man, further exacerbating existing challenges for vulnerable communities.

The Union Budget 2025 is expected to introduce key reforms aimed at boosting growth and revamping the country’s tax structure.

