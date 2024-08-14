Ajay Shah Shot Dead: BJP Leader Killed by Bike-Borne Assailants in Patna, Police Launch Hunt to Nab Accused

Ajay Shah, the former General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bajrangpuri Mandal, was shot dead on Tuesday night (August 13). According to reports, unidentified men shot the 50-year-old BJP leader near the Bajrangpuri canal under the Alamganj police station area in Patna around 10 PM.

The assailants fled the scene immediately after killing Shah. The motive behind the murder is still unclear. The police have launched an investigation into the matter.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Patna City ASP Sharath RS arrived at the scene. The police are investigating all aspects of the incident, and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has been called in. The statements of family members are being recorded. It has been reported that two assailants arrived at the scene on a motorbike and, after an altercation, opened fire.

Ajay Shah was injured by the gunfire. Family members, alerted by the sound of the gunshot, rushed him to a private medical centre for treatment before he was transferred to NMCH, where doctors declared him dead. The police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination and are reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding area.

In the ongoing investigation, the police have stated that they are questioning family members to determine the motive behind the incident. The police team is working swiftly. Preliminary findings suggest that the two unidentified assailants who carried out the attack arrived on a motorbike.

Who Was Ajay Shah?

Jaiprakash, a tenant living in the same building, said, "We were asleep when we suddenly heard the sound of a gunshot. When we came downstairs, we saw Ajay Shah lying unconscious. We immediately took him to NMCH, where the doctors declared him dead." Rohan, the nephew of the deceased Ajay Shah, added that his uncle had been an active BJP leader from the beginning. Shah had served as the President of the Bajrang Mandal and was currently the Patna District General Secretary of the BJP.