'Ajeya Warrior': Joint military exercise between India, UK begins at Salisbury Plains

New Delhi [India], April 27 : The 7th edition of joint military exercise "Ajeya Warrior-23" between India and the United Kingdom is being held at Salisbury Plains, United Kingdom.

Starting from Thursday, the joint exercise will be held till May 11.

Ajeya Warrior is a biennial training event with the United Kingdom which is conducted alternatively in the United Kingdom and India, the last edition was held at Chaubatia, Uttarakhand in October 2021.

Soldiers of the 2 Royal Gorkha Rifles from the United Kingdom and Indian Army soldiers from the Bihar Regiment are participating in the exercise. The Indian Army contingent arrived at Brize Norton on April 26 by an Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft with indigenous weapons and equipment.

According to Ministry of Defence, the aim of the exercise is to build positive military relations, imbibe each other's best practices and promote the ability to operate together while undertaking company-level sub-conventional operations in urban and semi-urban environments under UN mandate, in addition to developing inter-operability, bonhomie, camaraderie and friendship between the two armies.

The scope of this exercise involves a Command Post Exercise (CPX) at the Battalion level and Company level Field Training Exercise (FTX). During the exercise, participants will engage in a variety of missions testing their operational acumen in various simulated situations; showcasing and refining their tactical drills, and learning from each other's operational experience.

"Ajeya Warrior" is yet another significant milestone in defence cooperation between the Indian Army and British Army which will further foster the bilateral relations between the two countries, said the Defence Ministry statement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor