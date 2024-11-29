Ajmer Dargah Row: PDP Leader Mehbooba Mufti Alarms Over Escalating Religious Dispute, Warns to Threat to Secular India

PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti on Friday voiced strong concerns over the ongoing controversy surrounding the Ajmer Dargah, claiming that the secular foundations of India are under threat. Mufti criticized recent developments, particularly in light of the controversy over religious sites, and warned that a deepening Hindu-Muslim rift is being intentionally created. She also expressed alarm over potential violence and divisiveness that might emerge from such disputes.

Mufti referred to the 1991 Supreme Court ruling, which protects the status of religious places as they were in 1947 and raised concerns about the growing trend of searches in religious sites, including mosques and shrines like the 800-year-old Ajmer Sharif Dargah. The Dargah, which attracts more Hindu visitors than Muslims, has become the focus of a petition claiming that it stands on the site of a Hindu temple. This claim has led to legal proceedings, with a Rajasthan court recently issuing notices to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs, and the Dargah's chief in connection with the petition.

Mufti also referenced former Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, who in October expressed hope for a resolution to the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid issue. Mufti accused the former CJI of contributing to the current state of affairs, arguing that such decisions were leading the country towards division and violence, reminiscent of the events of 1947. She warned that the situation might escalate further, suggesting that searches could eventually extend to Muslim homes.

The case in Ajmer has sparked debate, with Syed Naseruddin Chishty, Chairman of the All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council, criticizing the increasing number of claims over religious sites. Chishty expressed concern that these incidents are undermining India's social fabric, particularly at a time when the country is emerging as a global power. He emphasized that continued focus on temple-mosque disputes would only hinder progress.