Ajmer District Issues Alert: Schools Closed for Classes 1-12 Due to Heavy Rainfall On Monday

In response to a weather warning predicting heavy rainfall, District Collector Lok Bandhu has issued an alert, urging residents to take necessary precautions. As a preventive measure, the district administration has extended the holiday for all students from classes 1 to 12 in both government and private schools on Monday.

The decision aims to ensure the safety of students and staff, as the region braces for potential flooding and road blockages due to the downpour. The administration has advised parents and guardians to stay updated on further announcements and adhere to safety guidelines during this period.

Emergency services have been placed on high alert to handle any untoward incidents caused by the heavy rainfall. Authorities are also working closely with local agencies to monitor the situation and ensure timely assistance to those in need. Residents are encouraged to avoid unnecessary travel and remain indoors until the weather conditions improve.