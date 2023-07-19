AK-47 rifle used in firing at forest department employees in J&K's Pulwama

Srinagar, July 19 The J&K Police on Wednesday said that the firing on two forest department employees had been done by the assailants using an AK-47 rifle unlikely to be used by timber smugglers as reported earlier. A police statement said, "Police in Pulwama received information about a terror crime incident at Bangender Bridge in which two forest department employees got injured. Senior police officers along with additional reinforcement reached at the terror crime spot to ascertain the facts.

"Police Station Rajpora received an information through reliable source that terrorists had fired upon a team of forest department of district Budgam causing injuries to 02 employees, who had laid a checkpoint to apprehend the timber smugglers near Bangender Bridge falling under the jurisdiction of police station Rajpora in district Pulwama.

"However, the injured were immediately evacuated to hospital for treatment. Both the injured have been identified."

Imran Yousaf Wani, son of Mohd Yousaf Wani, is a resident of Mohnu, Chararisherif. He has a bullet injury in thigh and has been shifted to the SHMS Hospital for specialised treatment.

Jahangir Ahmed Chechi (Forester), son of Gh Mohiudin Chechi is a resident of Gogjipather, Chadoora. He has minor superficial injuries and has been discharged after first aid, said police.

"Regarding the incident, a case vide FIR No. 79/2023 under sections 16,20 UAP ( Act) , 307 IPC and 7/ 27 IA Act got registered in PS Rajpora and investigation has been initiated.

"Soon after the incident the whole area was cordoned off by Police, Army and CAPFs and an intensive search operation was launched.

"During the search of the scene of crime, two empty fired cartridges of AK-47 ammunition and one bullet head were recovered from the spot. However, the search operation is going on," the statement mentioned.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor