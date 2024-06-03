Akhilesh questions veracity of Exit Polls

Lucknow, June 3 Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav questioned the veracity of Exit Polls, saying that agencies conducting them were only trying to create a conducive atmosphere in favour of the BJP.

Exuding confidence that the INDIA bloc would garner maximum seats, he trashed the results of the Exit Polls and said, “Wait till tomorrow and you will see the results.

Talking to reporters, a day ahead of counting of votes, Akhilesh Yadav used a couplet -- “Jitni unchai par jaati hai patang, utni he tez hota hai uska patan” -- to draw home his point.

The SP chief also issued a statement on the 10-year tenure of the Modi government.

He said that on June 4, the country is going to be free from negative forces.

“The policies of BJP are dangerous for the country. People have come together, and voted, following the spirit of ‘do or die’ of Gandhi ji. This is a new freedom movement to save the future of the country. INDIA’s victory is going to be the victory of the people,” he said.

Talking about the results of the Exit Polls, the SP leader said, “We braved the scorching heat while campaigning and people braved the weather to come out and vote. Exit Poll organisations also do booth management work for the BJP. They are creating this atmosphere and want to scare the people.”

He further said that the BJP made people of one religion fight with people of another religion for the sake of power, made people of one caste fight against another caste and indulged in corruption through electoral bonds.

Akhilesh said that his party workers had been asked to remain watchful and cautious during the counting of votes.

