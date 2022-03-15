Akhilesh Yadav claims SP alliance got majority of postal ballot votes

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said that 51.5 per cent of postal ballot votes were cast in favour of the SP alliance in the recently-concluded Uttar Pradesh elections.

Yadav tweeted in Hindi, "The SP alliance got 51.5 per cent of postal ballot votes in the UP elections and according to that the alliance would have won 304 seats. I want to thank all security personnel, government teachers and other voters for voting us."

He added, "People in government remember, you won't get strength by deceiving."

The BJP has retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share.

Former CM Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party came a distant second in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh election, securing 111 seats and getting 32.06 per cent votes.

The two other major parties - Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Indian National Congress (INC) - were reduced to a single digit. BSP won one seat and Congress two seats.

Moreover, the vote shares of BSP and the Congress party stood at 12.88 per cent and 2.33 per cent, respectively.

