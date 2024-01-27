Akhilesh Yadav Indicates INDIA Bloc Intact in Uttar Pradesh, Claims 11 Seats Offered to Congress

The political landscape in India is constantly changing, with Bihar politics currently in the spotlight. There are rumors that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has decided to switch parties and return to the NDA.

In recent development Uttar Pradesh, SP President Akhilesh Yadav announced the seat distribution between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress. The Congress will contest elections on eleven seats in Uttar Pradesh. Yadav stated that the harmonious alliance with the Congress is off to a strong start with eleven robust seats, and this momentum will continue in the upcoming elections with more victories in sight. The team of 'India' and the strategy of 'PDA' will bring about a historic transformation.

कांग्रेस के साथ 11 मज़बूत सीटों से हमारे सौहार्दपूर्ण गठबंधन की अच्छी शुरुआत हो रही है… ये सिलसिला जीत के समीकरण के साथ और भी आगे बढ़ेगा।



‘इंडिया’ की टीम और ‘पीडीए’ की रणनीति इतिहास बदल देगी। — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 27, 2024

Earlier, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and National President of the Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadav, said that Nitish Kumar should not join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). What will he gain from that? Akhilesh Yadav said that if Nitish had been in the India Alliance, he could have become the Prime Minister. One of us is a candidate for Prime Minister.