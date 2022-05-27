Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe at Yogi government on inflation

Lucknow: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav were seen taunting the Yogi government on Friday. He targeted the Yogi Adityanath government of UP for rising inflation. The president of the Samajwadi Party wrote while tweeting in this regard. "Inflation caused by the BJP government in UP has created a challenge in the livelihood of the common people."

उप्र में भाजपा सरकार जनित महंगाई ने आम जनता के जीवनयापन में चुनौती खड़ी कर दी है।



थाली से लेकर रोज़ी-रोज़गार, काम-कारोबार,

परिवहन, आवागमन, दवाई, पढ़ाई सब कुछ महंगाई से बुरी तरह प्रभावित है।



सपा की मांग है कि भाजपा सरकार मुंह न छुपाए, बल्कि जनता को राहत देने के लिए ठोस कदम उठाए। pic.twitter.com/5yzDVJtrr2 — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) May 27, 2022

He further wrote, "From the plate to employment, work-business, transportation, transportation, medicine, education, everything is badly affected by inflation. The demand of the SP is that the BJP government should not hide its face, but to give relief to the public. Take concrete steps." Let us tell you that this is not the first time that Akhilesh Yadav has been seen attacking the Yogi government like this. Even before this, he has issued sharp statements many times.

It is to be known that while terming the budget presented by the Uttar Pradesh government in the Vidhan Sabha on Thursday for 2022-23, he had said that everything has been reduced in this sixth budget of the BJP government. On the budget, Yadav said, "In the last five years of the BJP-led government in the state, the people have only been cheated. This sixth budget is also a web of figures. This budget is the sixth but in this budget, everything has (reduced)."

Significantly, under the first budget of the second term of the Yogi Adityanath-led government, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna has presented a budget of Rs 6, 15,518.97 crores for the financial year 2022-23 in the assembly. This is the biggest budget of the state till date.

Akhilesh, however, termed it wrong and said, "There is applause but this is a budget made by adding to the budget of Delhi. Even now the works of the SP government are visible. The government had said that farmers' income would be doubled in 2022. Today we are in 2022, the sixth budget has been presented, will the income of our farmers be doubled?