Alcoholic father ends life hours before daughter's marriage in UP

Lucknow, Nov 28 A man ended his life, hours before his daughter's marriage, after he was allegedly humiliated for consuming alcohol.

According to police, Sunil Kumar Dwivedi, 58, was found hanging from the ceiling with a 'gamchha' tied around his neck in his house in the Tikrasani village in Mohanlalganj area, on the outskirts of Lucknow.

The incident came to light when some of his relatives reached the room and found him hanging.

His son Ankur said Sunil was alcoholic and his relatives used to oppose his drinking habit.

"He returned home in a drunken state on Saturday and started abusing his relatives who had reached the house to attend the marriage. His behaviour seemed insulting to some of them and he was given a dressing down. Probably hurt over the incident, he took the extreme step," he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem.

