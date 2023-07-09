Alcoholic man beats UP couple to death for stopping him from drinking

Kanpur Dehat, July 9 An alcoholic man beat his brother and sister-in-law to death on Sunday when the brother tried to stop him from drinking.

The incident took place in the Chirkhari village under Mangalpur police circle in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat district.

The bodies have been seized by the police and sent for post-mortem.

The accused brother has been arrested.

Further details are awaited.

