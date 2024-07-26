All 8 NE CMs to attend NITI Aayog meeting in Delhi on Saturday

Aizawl, July 26 The Chief Ministers from all the eight northeastern states will attend the 9th NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting in the national capital on Saturday, officials said on Friday.

Officials in different northeastern states said that all the eight Chief Ministers would attend the NITI Aayog meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre on Saturday.

The Chief Ministers include Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam), Lalduhoma (Mizoram), Conrad Sangma (Meghalaya), Neiphiu Rio (Nagaland), N. Biren Singh (Manipur), Pema Khandu (Arunachal Pradesh), Manik Saha (Tripura), and Prem Singh Tamang (Sikkim).

An official from the Mizoram Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said that Lalduhoma, President of the ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), left for Delhi on Friday afternoon.

He said the Chief Minister is expected to highlight the issues related to the state's financial needs at the meeting.

The ZPM is neither an ally of the BJP-led NDA, nor a partner of the Congress-led INDIA bloc.

