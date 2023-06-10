All agencies working in coordination for upcoming Amarnath Yatra: Jammu Deputy Commissioner Avny Lavasa

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 10 : Jammu Deputy Commissioner Avny Lavasa on Saturday said that different agencies are coordinating with each other to maintain law and order during the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

While speaking to ANI, Lavasa said, "As usual in Amarnath Yatra, there is an increased level of alertness due to the huge influx of crowd so from the point of law and order we have to look for crowd management also. All agencies are doing their best and working in coordination."

Jammu DC Lavasa further mentioned that adequate arrangements have been made for tourists in case Amarnath Yatra stops at some point.

"All the repairs and other arrangements have been made in Yatri Niwas. Community Centers have been reserved for the pilgrims. If Yatra stops due to weather conditions, in that case, all the necessary arrangements have been made," she said.

"After a week we will publicize helpline numbers, pilgrims should also access the website of the Amarnath shrine board as a lot of important instructions is there," she added.

Earlier on Friday Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the preparations for the Amarnath Yatra at a high-level meeting in the national capital.

Shah directed the officials concerned to make adequate security arrangements on the entire route of 62 days long Amarnath Yatra, which will commence on July 1 and culminate on August 31.

He also stressed the need for smooth arrangements on the route "from the airport and railway station to the yatra base camp, and directed to provide air service from Srinagar and Jammu at night for the convenience of the pilgrims".

The Home Minister also directed to ensure adequate stock of oxygen cylinders and their refilling and also asked for the availability of additional teams of doctors.

