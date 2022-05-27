'All dramas, govt actions indirectly helping extremists': KC Venugopal on PC George's arrest

AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal on Thursday claimed that the Kerala government's inaction is indirectly helping extremists.

Venugopal's allegation came in the wake of former MLA PC George's arrest in the hate speech case.

Talking toVenugopal said, "These are all dramas created by the Government of Kerala. Actually, the actions of the Kerala Government are now not to solve the issue or maintain communal harmony in the state. Their action is indirectly helping the people of extremists, the people who want to spread hatred among the people. That is what the Kerala Government is now doing. I think these are all the dramas they are doing, nothing to solve the situation."

He is now under judicial custody for 14 days in the case registered at Thiruvananthapuram.

On Thursday, the District court sent former MLA PC George to 14 days of judicial custody in an alleged hate speech case.

While on Wednesday, Kerala Police had arrested George in a case registered against him for alleged hate speech.

Kerala High Court on Monday granted interim bail to PC George in another hate speech case at the Mahadeva Temple at Vennala in the Ernakulam district on May 8.

The arrest was recorded in a case of alleged hate speech against Muslims in Anantapuri Hindu Maha Sammelan in Thiruvananthapuram on April 30.

Meanwhile, Kerala High Court will hear former MLA PC George's plea on Friday at 1.45 pm in the hate speech case.

Single Bench of Justice Gopinath P said to the government counsel, "I will give you reasonable time to respond, I don't want to decide the case before hearing you. But I want to know, what do you intend to achieve by custodial interrogation in this kind of case? You are well within your right to argue that the first bail was cancelled on the basis of the merits of the second case. I'll give you time, you can answer this question after getting instructions."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor