All educational institutions in Uttar Pradesh closed till January 23 in view of rising COVID-19 cases
By ANI | Published: January 16, 2022 10:04 PM2022-01-16T22:04:45+5:302022-01-16T22:15:02+5:30
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday ordered to keep all educational institutions like schools, colleges, universities, technical education institutions closed till January 23 in view of rising COVID-19 cases in the state.
However, classes will continue via online mode.
"Chief Minister @myogiadityanath has given instructions to keep all educational institutions - schools, colleges, universities, technical educational institutions etc. closed till January 23 and study only in online mode," said a tweet from the Chief Minister's office.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor