All Employees of Tirupati Balaji Temple Should Be Hindus, Says TTD Chief BR Naidu

Recently, the famous Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh has been in the news due to a scandal involving adulterated prasad. Now, the temple is back in the spotlight following the appointment of BR Naidu as the new Chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Board. Naidu made headlines on Thursday with a significant statement regarding employment at the temple.

BR Naidu declared that all employees working at Tirumala, the abode of Lord Venkateswara, should belong to the Hindu community. He also mentioned plans to discuss with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu how to address the presence of employees from other religions currently working in Tirumala.

Newly appointed Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman BR Naidu says, "I feel fortunate to be appointed as TTD Chairman. I was born and brought up in Chittoor district. We used to frequently go to Tirumala. I thank Chandrababu Naidu and NDA leaders…

In his statements, Naidu expressed gratitude for his appointment as Chairman of the TTD Board, stating that he feels fortunate to hold this responsibility. He thanked Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for entrusting him with this important role. Additionally, Naidu criticized the previous government led by Jagan Mohan Reddy, alleging that there were numerous irregularities during the YSR Congress government's tenure. He stressed the importance of maintaining the sanctity of the Tirumala Tirupati temple.