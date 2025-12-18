All houses in 2.69 lakh villages have tap water supply: V Somanna

New Delhi, Dec 18 As many as 2.69 lakh villages are reported to have achieved the target of 100 per cent households having tap water supply, the Parliament was informed on Thursday.

Minister of State for Jal Shakti V. Somanna, in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, said, since August 2019, the Government of India, in partnership with States, is implementing Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) – Har Ghar Jal to make provision of potable water in adequate quantity through functional tap water connection in around 5.86 lakh villages.

At the time of the announcement of the Jal Jeevan Mission, 3.23 Crore (17 per cent) rural households were reported to have tap water connections. So far, as reported by States/ UTs as on December 16, 2025, around 12.53 crore additional rural households have been provided with tap water connections, said the MoS.

Out of 19.36 crore rural households, in around 5.86 lakh villages, in the country, more than 15.76 Crore (81.42 per cent) households spread around 5.82 lakh villages, are reported to have tap water supply in their homes and works for the remaining households are at various stages of completion as per the saturation plan of the respective State/UT, said Somanna.

The MoS said drinking water is a state subject, and it is states that plan, design, approve and implement drinking water supply schemes inter alia, including solar-based water schemes. The government of India supplements the efforts of the States by providing technical and financial assistance.

Under JJM, provisions like exploring the installation of solar energy-powered standalone water supply systems in scattered/isolated/ tribal/hilly villages; preferring the use of solar power pumping arrangements for single village water supply schemes; and conjunctive use of solar power-based pumping systems in multi-village water supply schemes, have been made for the usage of renewable energy in rural water supply schemes.

Somanna said to ensure effective implementation and monitoring of the ongoing works, inter alia, including solar-based water schemes, a comprehensive multi-level and multi-format system of monitoring, inter alia, regular review of implementation, workshops/ conferences/ webinars for capacity building, training, knowledge sharing, field visits by a multi-disciplinary team to provide technical support, monitoring mechanism such as geo-tagging of assets created, third-party inspections before making payments, has been put in place.

--IANS

rch/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor