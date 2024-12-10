All in a day’s work: Rahul’s punctuality banter with party MP

New Delhi, Dec 9 Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday could be seen indulging in playful banter with party MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa who, in a lighter vein, tries to remind him about punctuality in Parliament, showed a video uploaded on social media.

Moving out of the main building, Gandhi is heard telling Randhawa, in Hindi, that people have to come on time and there “can be no excuses for coming late for meetings”.

A surprised Randhawa, taken aback at being accused of being late, asks Gandhi which meetings the LoP was referring to.

As Gandhi points towards the building and says, “Meetings here”, Randhawa bursts into laughter and tells the LoP, “Sir, I came much before you did.”

“No, no my arrival time was at 50 (10.50 a.m.),” said Gandhi with a smile on his face, seeking an endorsement from accompanying party MPs, including K.C. Venugopal, who all shared the joke and laughed heartily while walking with the LoP.

Earlier, proceedings in both Houses of Parliament were adjourned following an uproar over the George Soros allegations.

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned as Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha and Union Minister J.P. Nadda accused Rahul Gandhi of acting as a "tool" for foreign forces and contributing to bringing instability in the nation.

Nadda said that an organisation called the "Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) works to destabilise and harm the sovereignty of various countries," including India.

The Congress and its allies in the Rajya Sabha moved a no-confidence motion against Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, with INDIA bloc members formally submitting a proposal to this effect to the Secretary General of the Upper House.

The Opposition alleged that the Chairman has been conducting the proceedings of the Upper House in a highly partisan manner, leaving them no choice but to take this unprecedented step.

