All Karnataka Government Residential Schools Renamed as Maharishi Valmiki Schools

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has announced renaming all government residential schools in the state as Maharishi Valmiki Residential Schools. In addition to this, Raichur University will be renamed as Maharishi Valmiki University. He made the announcement on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti, which is celebrated to honor Maharishi Valmiki, the revered author of the Ramayana.

Earlier today, the Karnataka CM paid rich tributes to Valmiki in a series of posts on X."Let the life and achievements of Dalit genius, Adi Kavi Valmiki, who wrote the epic Ramayana and showed that talent is not a gift of birth, but an achievement, be an inspiration to all of us," he said. Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti is being celebrated on Thursday (October 17) across various states of north India. Several state governments have announced a local holiday for schools to mark the occasion.

Maharishi Valmiki is celebrated with great enthusiasm across most parts of India on Valmiki Jayanti. On this occasion, processions and tableaux are organised in various regions to honour his contributions. According to mythology, Maharishi Valmiki was born to Varuna, the ninth son of Maharishi Kashyap and Aditi, and his wife Charshani.

A popular myth explains how Maharishi Valmiki got his name. While deeply engrossed in intense meditation, termites built their mounds around his body. Since termite mounds are called "Valmiki" in Sanskrit, he came to be known by this name. According to the Ramayana, after Lord Ram abandoned Sita, she found refuge in Maharishi Valmiki's ashram. Valmiki is also credited with educating Ram’s sons, Luv and Kush.