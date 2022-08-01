All opposition party will end, only BJP will rule: JP Nadda

BJP national president J. P. Nadda said that no national party in the country has the strength to fight the BJP. Shiv Sena is in trouble in Maharashtra. Congress is also wrapping up its cover in many states.

Nadda inaugurated 16 district party offices of BJP in Bihar from Patna. Attacking RJD and other regional parties in Bihar, Nadda said that Bihar is the land of democracy. Only BJP can fight against nepotism here. "In Bihar we are fighting RJD, it is a family party. Samajwadi Party is also a family party in Uttar Pradesh. Navin Babu's party is a one-man party in Odisha. Shiv Sena, which is on the verge of extinction in Maharashtra, is also a family party. In the same way, Congress has become a sister-brother party."

Referring to the grand reception given to him after his arrival in Patna, he said that yesterday's ceremony shows how BJP's strength is growing. BJP is a party that is connected with common people. Criticizing Congress, he said that those who have no ideas are either dead or will be dead. "We have an ideological background. If we did not have thoughts, we would not have been able to fight such a great battle. The thoughtless people are gone. Those that have not yet ended will also end."

"Office is the center of rituals. BJP teaches manners to its workers. Sitting in an office creates the culture of working together. BJP office is the center of power for the workers. Crores of workers will be prepared from here", he said.