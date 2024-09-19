All Promises Met In Time-Bound Manner Claims Odisha CM Majhi As He Presents 100 days' Report Card

Odisha's first BJP government led by Mohan Charan Majhi completed 100 days in power on September 19 and to grace this occasion organised a special event in the temple town in Puri. As the BJP government completed 100 days in power, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi asserted that promises made by his party in the 2024 election manifesto have been met in a time-bound manner. Presenting the report of the 100 days in power, the Chief Minister said that the government is fully committed to fulfilling people's aspirations in the run-up to making 'Viksit Odisha' by 2036.

The new government took prompt steps to open four gates of the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, and the Ratna Bhandar of the 12th-century shrine, Majhi further added that a corpus fund of Rs 500 crore has been created to ensure proper management of Jagannath temple. Similarly, Rs 200 crore has been embarked for the protection of Odia Asmita. "We launched Subhadra Yojana to provide financial support to women as promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi" claimed Majhi at the event.

The CM stated that as many as 71 corruption cases were registered in just 100 days and 58 government officials, including 17 Class I and 7 Class II officers, were arrested. Claiming that the people of Odisha voted the BJP to power after being betrayed by the previous BJD regime for 24 years, the Chief Minister said that the state now has the people's government focusing on people's hopes and aspirations.

"The new government has already made a provision of Rs 5,000 crore in the State's Budget to procure paddy at Rs 3,100 per quintal from farmers. Support under CM Kisan Yojana will be provided to farmers soon. Eligible farmers, who were deprived of getting support from the earlier government, will get support under CM Kissan Yojana. A portal has been launched for this purpose," the CM added

"We have planned to create an industrial corridor. Three semiconductor units are going to be set up. The government has already made efforts to establish FDI Parks and 11 MSME Parks to accelerate the economic growth of the State and provide jobs to youth," the Chief Minister said.

Majhi said the Aayusman Bharat Yojana will soon be introduced to provide healthcare support to the people. The already launched Gopabandhu Arogya Yojna will be a milestone in providing financial support to people in the treatment of life-threatening diseases. Odisha CM Majhi along with deputy CMs Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, Pravati Parida, and state ministers attended the special event on completion of 100 days of the BJP government in power today.

BJP State President Manmohan Samal, Odisha BJP In-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar, party's MPs and MLAs were also present at the event, organised in temple town in Puri.