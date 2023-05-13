All students of RailTel's 'Akansha Super 30' project qualify JEE Mains 2023

New Delhi [India], May 13 : It was a proud moment for RailTel a Mini Ratna Public sector undertakings (PSU) of the Ministry of Railways when all 32 students of its CSR project Akansha Super 30 Dehradun, Uttarakhand made it to Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2023 bringing them one step closer to securing admission to premiere engineering colleges of country like IITs and NITs, said a statement from RailTel.

RailTel, in association with the Centre for Social Responsibility and Leadership (CSRL), New Delhi, established a Super 30 Centre at Dehradun in 2015. This coaching centre provides free coaching, boarding and lodging to about 30 underprivileged but talented students from Uttarakhand for 11 months for admission examinations at reputed engineering colleges like IIT, NIT and state engineering colleges.

The 30 students chosen for dedicated coaching are selected on the basis of an examination which tests their knowledge, mental ability and career aspirations. This year 2 additional students were taken for coaching. Thus a total of 32 students were coached during the year 2022-2023. After completing their engineering graduation, many students get placements in various compes of repute.

Expressing his delight over this tremendous result, Sanjay Kumar, CMD, RailTel said, "performance of the centre has been exceptional as 194 out of 207 students finally made it to IIT/ NIT's or other engineering colleges since inception of this project. It is the hard work of the students that is helping them forge a successful career. We are happy to play a small role in mentoring these talented kids in their journey of becoming Engineers."

He further said, "RailTel is committed to undertaking sincere efforts for fulfilling its obligations towards society through such CSR initiatives. Besides the Super 30 project, the company is also undertaking other CSR initiatives in different sectors at different places of the country."

