All wings of government must work in tandem to realize objectives of transformation: Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 20 : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday said that the government is driving transformative governance to fulfil the dreams of the 4.5 Crore people of Odisha.

Speaking on the orientation programme for officers who joined state government in various departments, he said, "We are building infrastructure, transforming schools, providing health security, attracting investments and taking many other initiatives. Our objective is to make Odisha one of the top states of India when we will be celebrating 100 years of the formation of Odisha in 2036."

He emphasised that in this journey of transformation, all the wings of government must work in tandem to realize our stated objectives.

Advising the new officers joining the State government to follow the 5T initiative of governance mechanism, he said, "To use technology to reach out to people faster, work as a team with a focus on the timeline, and maintain transparency through your work. The outcome will definitely be transformative."

Underlining the importance of commitment in jobs, he said that as government officers they should be committed to serving the people with their hearts and minds.

Specifying their individual roles, he said, "The social security officers have a significant role in serving the old, infirm, and people with disabilities. It should be ensured that no legitimate person is left behind."

He suggested that the Information and Public Relations Officers should reach out to people with the right information on the state's initiatives. Use social media to reach a larger, younger audience.

"The Teachers and Education Officers have the most important work in hand. Quality education is fundamental to a prosperous society. Our transformed schools have an improved environment for education. The dedication to education will help our children ready for future," he advised.

