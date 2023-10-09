All you need to know about Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 9, 2023 01:27 PM 2023-10-09T13:27:47+5:30 2023-10-09T13:28:52+5:30
The Assembly Elections will be held in Chhattisgarh on November 7 and 17, the Election Commission of India (ECI) ...
The Assembly Elections will be held in Chhattisgarh on November 7 and 17, the Election Commission of India (ECI) declared. The date of counting is December 3.
Chhattisgarh Election 2023 Date, Time
The elections in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases in November. The voting fot the first phase will be held on November 7 and the second phase will take place on November 17. The voting time is likely to be between 7 am to 5 pm.
Chhattisgarh Election 2023 Results
The polls for the 90 assembly seats are likely to be held in November and the results will be out in December 3 along with other poll-bound states.
Chhattisgarh Election 2023 Full Schedule
Chhattisgarh Election 2023 First Phase
Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: October 13
Start of nomination: October 13
Last Date of making nominations: October 20
Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: October 21
Last date for the withdrawal of candidatures: October 23
Date of Poll: November 7
Date of Counting: December 3
Date before which election shall be completed: December 5
Chhattisgarh Election 2023 Second Phase
Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: October 21
Start of nomination: October 21
Last Date of making nominations: October 30
Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: October 31
Last date for the withdrawal of candidatures: November 2
Date of Poll: November 17
Date of Counting: December 3
Date before which election shall be completed: December 5