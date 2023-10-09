All you need to know about Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023

The Assembly Elections will be held in Chhattisgarh on November 7 and 17, the Election Commission of India (ECI) declared. The date of counting is December 3.

Chhattisgarh Election 2023 Date, Time

The elections in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases in November. The voting fot the first phase will be held on November 7 and the second phase will take place on November 17. The voting time is likely to be between 7 am to 5 pm.

Chhattisgarh Election 2023 Results

The polls for the 90 assembly seats are likely to be held in November and the results will be out in December 3 along with other poll-bound states.

Chhattisgarh Election 2023 Full Schedule

Chhattisgarh Election 2023 First Phase

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: October 13

Start of nomination: October 13

Last Date of making nominations: October 20

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: October 21

Last date for the withdrawal of candidatures: October 23

Date of Poll: November 7

Date of Counting: December 3

Date before which election shall be completed: December 5

Chhattisgarh Election 2023 Second Phase

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: October 21

Start of nomination: October 21

Last Date of making nominations: October 30

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: October 31

Last date for the withdrawal of candidatures: November 2

Date of Poll: November 17

Date of Counting: December 3

Date before which election shall be completed: December 5

