All you need to know about Janmashtami Celebration in Dwarka

Dwarka, a city steeped in history and spirituality, holds a unique place in India's religious landscape. It is not only revered as one of the Char Dhams (the four sacred Hindu pilgrimage sites) but also stands among the Sapta Puri – the seven most ancient religious cities in the country.

The name Dwarka itself carries a deep meaning, with 'dwara' signifying a door and 'ka' referring to Brahma, ultimately denoting Dwarka as the gateway to Brahma or moksha, the ultimate liberation. It is said that Dwarka served as the initial capital of Gujarat, bearing historical importance alongside its spiritual aura.

Dwarka, often referred to as Lord Krishna's kingdom, is where he spent a significant part of his life. Legend has it that the ancient city of Dwarka submerged into the Arabian Sea after his divine departure. However, the present-day city comes alive during Janmashtami.

Janmashtami, the celebration of Lord Krishna's birth, is a significant occasion in Dwarka. Throughout the month of Shravana, devotees from across India embark on pilgrimages to witness the month-long rituals and festivities. Janmashtami celebrations in Dwarka are characterized by the enchanting "mangla aarti" conducted throughout the city. Temples come alive with offerings of "Banta Bhog" and "Utsav Bhog," and the festivities commence around 11 pm, culminating in the midnight aarti at 12 am. The night is filled with devotion, with bhajans (devotional songs), garba events, and raas dances continuing until the early hours.

Dwarka boasts several attractions that captivate the hearts of pilgrims and history enthusiasts alike. Among them stands the magnificent Dwarkadish Temple, a five-story marvel. Adorned with 60 intricately carved columns and a towering spire that dominates the cityscape, this temple is a masterpiece of architecture. The inner sanctum, with roots tracing back to 500 BC, adds an aura of antiquity to the sacred place. Another gem in Dwarka's spiritual crown is the Rukmini Temple.

Devotees from far and wide flock to Dwarka to immerse themselves in the devotion and bhakti of Lord Krishna.