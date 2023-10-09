All you need to know about Telangana Assembly Elections 2023

The Election Commission of India has announced the date for Telangana Assembly Election 2023.. The Congress is the key opposition party while the BJP is looking to establish itself as one of the key parties in the state.

Telangana Election 2023: Date

The elections in Telangana will take place in a single phase with the nominations starting from November 3. The voting for the state elections will take place on November 30. The voting time is likely to be between 7 am to 6 pm.

Telangana Election 2023 Full Schedule

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: November 3

Start of nomination: November 3

Last Date of making nominations: November 10

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: November 13

Last date for the withdrawal of candidatures: November 15

Date of Poll: November 30

Date of Counting: December 3

Date before which election shall be completed: December 5



