Allahabad HC asks police to complete probe against filmmaker Shirish Kunder

Lucknow, Dec 16 The Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court has directed the Lucknow police to conclude its investigation against Bollywood filmmaker Shirish Kunder for his alleged derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a five-year-old case.

Shirish Kunder is the husband of Bollywood filmmaker Farah Khan.

A bench of Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan and Justice Vivek Kumar Singh passed the order on a writ petition moved by Amit Kumar Tiwari, the secretary of an NGO.

Tiwari had lodged an FIR with Hazratganj police in Lucknow in March 2017, alleging that Kunder had compared Yogi Adityanath with don Dawood Ibrahim and also lowered the dignity of CBI and Reserve Bank of India.

The bench directed the investigating officer to "conclude the investigation fairly, impartially and strictly in accordance with law".

The bench said the parties involved must cooperate in the investigation, adding that appropriate steps can be taken by the investigating officer against them if they fail to do so.

The petitioner told the court that the probe had not been concluded even after five years.

