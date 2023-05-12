Allahabad HC directs ASI to carry out scientific survey of Shivling in Gyanvapi mosque

By IANS | Published: May 12, 2023 05:33 PM 2023-05-12T17:33:03+5:30 2023-05-12T17:45:08+5:30

Prayagraj, May 12 The Allahabad High Court on Friday directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to carry ...

Allahabad HC directs ASI to carry out scientific survey of Shivling in Gyanvapi mosque | Allahabad HC directs ASI to carry out scientific survey of Shivling in Gyanvapi mosque

Allahabad HC directs ASI to carry out scientific survey of Shivling in Gyanvapi mosque

Next

Prayagraj, May 12 The Allahabad High Court on Friday directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to carry out a 'scientific survey' of the 'Shivling' in Gyanvapi mosque to ascertain its age.

The court asked the ASI to ensure that no damage is done to the structure during the survey.

The court upturned the district judge's decision in this regard.

A single bench of Justice Arvind Kumar Mishra was responding to a petition filed by the Hindu side, demanding carbon dating of the Shivling.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Arvind kumar mishra Arvind kumar mishra Chief Justice Of Allahabad High Court Allahabad High Court Archaeological survey of india Registrar general of the allahabad high court Allahabad high court bar association Justice of allahabad high court Lucknow bench of allahabad high court Administrative committee of the allahabad high court The allahabad high court