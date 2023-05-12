Allahabad HC directs ASI to carry out scientific survey of Shivling in Gyanvapi mosque

Prayagraj, May 12 The Allahabad High Court on Friday directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to carry out a 'scientific survey' of the 'Shivling' in Gyanvapi mosque to ascertain its age.

The court asked the ASI to ensure that no damage is done to the structure during the survey.

The court upturned the district judge's decision in this regard.

A single bench of Justice Arvind Kumar Mishra was responding to a petition filed by the Hindu side, demanding carbon dating of the Shivling.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor